Students will not be required to have COVID-19 vaccine to attend school

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says students will not be required to have a COVID-19 shot in order to attend school.

Right now, kids ages 12 to 18 are eligible to get vaccinated, but other school-aged kids are not.

However, that approval could come soon.

Pfizer is about to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration that reportedly shows a low dose of its vaccine is safe in kids ages five to 11.

Hutchinson says there’s no mandate for students who can already get the shot to do so before attending school, so approval of Pfizer’s vaccine in kids won’t change that.

“For the foreseeable future and under the law of Arkansas there’s not any mandate and will not be any mandate for those age groups,” Hutchinson said.

The governor says science and seriousness of the virus will be what dictates decisions on this specific vaccine requirement in schools in the future.