Students work on raising ACT scores at prep camp

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — About 50 Fort Smith students are working to raise their ACT scores with a prep camp.

It started June 1 and will go until June 11 at the Arkansas College of Health Education, a state-of-the art building that administrators say helps with the learning experience.

Students say they think this will help them get into the school of their dreams.

Stephanie Freeman, career development facilitator at Fort Smith Public Schools said “It gives us the technology we need and the environment that’s very studious and calming and kind of relaxes the students so they can sit, prepare and be very focused.”

Upcoming senior Urvi Sharma feels confident about how the prep camp will help her score. “I think that I’m gonna be able to raise my score a lot more and get into colleges and universities that I want to. And increase the amount of scholarships I’m able to get,” Sharma said.

Students in ninth through twelfth grade are enrolled in this prep camp.