FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new nationwide survey revealed that the average American spends 4 hours a week watching live sports, with 1 in 4 watching an excess of 5 hours.

According to the study from time2play.com, sports watching, both live or post-game highlights, may be more time consuming than we realize:

4 in 10 people admit to watching sports while working

26% of men and 13% of women have used sports watching as an excuse to get out of something

65% would rather watch sports than the news, and 28% prefer sports over other television programs

As for their favorite sports-viewing location, 83% of respondents said they watch the most games at home.

The complete results of the study are available here.