FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Detox.net, a provider for addiction treatment resources, conducted a survey of 3,094 drinkers to determine if those partaking in Dry January will continue this trend of abstinence into the following months.

According to their survey, nearly 1 in 4 (24%) Arkansans who participate in Dry January each year admit they drink more alcohol in February to make up for the lack thereof the month before.

When compared across states, this figure was highest in Alaska, where 40% of drinkers admit they clink glasses more in February in order to make up for lost time over Dry January. On the other hand, this number was just 8% in Kansas.

The survey also found that one-third (33%) of drinkers said they consider Dry January to be the most boring month of the year, and 31% of those who participate said they tend to have their first drink on the first day of February.

It seems many genuinely do have the desire to cut down on their drinking, as 43% of respondents who either skipped or failed Dry January this year said they’d still participate in “Sober October,” the same month-long alcohol abstaining challenge. More than half (56%) of those who did partake in Dry January this year said this year’s will have been the easiest one yet given that socializing was kept minimal due to the recent COVID uptick due to the omicron variant.

More than one-third (37%) of respondents believe Dry January is simply a health fad. Others who participate might do so out of curiosity about a sober lifestyle, according to the report.

The report includes an infographic showing “Festive February” stats across the country.