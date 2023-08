FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a study by Quote Wizard, 43% of drivers in Arkansas have canceled a trip in the last week due to rising gas prices.

Arkansas has had an average gas price of $3.25 per gallon this summer. The national average is $3.64.

The study also says 27% of Arkansans have begun to carpool. For the United States, gas prices are up 61% since 2020.

Quote Wizard used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s household pulse survey to determine changes in driving habits.