FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study by MyBioSource.com questioned 3,442 people about whether their views on Covid rules and regulations have shifted over time, or whether they have remained the same.

The survey found that overall, 61% of Arkansans said their opinions about Covid rules and regulations have remained the same.

The survey also revealed interesting results by location. While a sizeable proportion of states’ views on Covid regulations have remained the same, thirteen have leaned more towards supporting how the pandemic was managed. These thirteen include what can be considered more liberal states, such as California and New York, but also included some surprises including Indiana and South Carolina.

The results showed that almost 1 in 3 people surveyed have lost friends or become more distant from them over the past two years of the pandemic due to disagreements over covid rules and regulations. 36% of those surveyed said that they avoid talking about covid-related topics in social settings, in order to avoid the risk of getting into arguments.

An infographic showing results by state is available here.