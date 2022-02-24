ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study conducted by WalletHub found Arkansas to be among the bottom-five safest states to live during COVID-19.

According to WalletHub, some states are safer than others based on how well they have kept the pandemic under control and how much they are vaccinating citizens.

The 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia were compared across five metrics, including COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the portion of the population getting vaccinated.

Arkansas landed at No. 48, making it the fourth lowest (including District of Columbia) in the least safe states, behind Mississippi, Idaho and West Virginia, which was found to be No. 51.

WalletHub lists Rhode Island as the safest state to live during the pandemic, with the District of Columbia just behind at No. 2, followed by Maryland, Vermont and New York.

The study also gives rankings for Arkansas in the other metrics, placing them at 36th for vaccination rate, 41st for positive testing rate, 48th for hospitalization rate and death rate, and 25th for transmission rate.

