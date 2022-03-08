FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study by BarBend.com uncovered that overall, Arkansans have an average fitness debt of 12 hours per year, compared to the CDC recommended amount of 130 hours per year.

Fitness debt, or fitness deficit, is the difference between how much exercise you should be doing, according to CDC recommended guidelines of 150 minutes per week, and the amount of exercise you actually do on a regular basis. If you’re exercising your body for fewer hours than it needs to function optimally, you have a fitness debt, which can be measured as a percentage.

When these figures were broken down across the states, it was discovered that the two Dakotas were actually in an overall fitness credit to themselves. South Dakota had a fitness credit of 7.3%, working out for 7.3 hours more per year than the CDC recommended amount of 130 hours. North Dakota also had a fitness credit of 3.7%.

The Dakotas were the only states showing a fitness surplus. The state that had the highest overall fitness deficit was Wyoming at 35.6 hours.

