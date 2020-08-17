Study: Arkansas among top 10 states for best community-college systems

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas ranks among the top ten states in the nation for best community-college systems, according to a new study from the personal finance website WalletHub.

Using data from its list of 2020’s Best & Worst Community Colleges, which was conducted at “the individual-school level across a sample of 698 institutions and 18 key metrics,” the study ranks the Natural State ninth in the country:

Key metrics in the report include:

  • Tuition costs
  • Presence of Free Community-College Education
  • Transfer Rates
  • Student-Loan Defaults

WalletHub’s individual school study ranked Arkansas State University-Mountain Home the No. 2 community college in the United States. Arkansas State University-Beebe, the next state school on the list, checked in at No. 41 nationally.

Schools were evaluated based on three key dimensions, including ” 1) Cost & Financing, 2) Education Outcomes and 3) Career Outcomes.”

The study notes that community colleges are an “especially attractive option” for many families this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WalletHub, during the 2019 to 2020 academic year, tuition and fees for full-time, in-state enrollment at a public two-year college averaged $3,730 per year versus $10,440 at a public four-year institution and $36,880 at a four-year private school.

Many general-education credits earned at a community college can also transfer to an in-state public four-year university, potentially saving the student money.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers