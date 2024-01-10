FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas has the highest teen birth rate in the United States, according to a new CDC study.

It found Arkansas averages about 27 births per 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 19. That is more than 90% higher than the national average which is nearly 14 births per 1,000 women in the same age range.

The top 10 states with the highest teen birth rates can be found below.

1. Arkansas

Arkansas has the youngest new mothers on average, with the highest birth rate in the 15 to 19 age group in America. Arkansas has a birth rate of 26.5 births per 1,000 women in the 15 to 19 age group, a value 90.6% above the national average of 13.9 births per 1,000 women in the 15 to 19-year-old age group.

2. Mississippi

Mississippi is second for the youngest new mothers on average, with a birth rate of 25.6 births per 1,000 women in the 15-19 age group. This is 84.2% above the national average.

3. Louisiana

Louisiana has the third highest birth rate for women in the 15-19 age group. The Pelican State has a birth rate 76.3% above the national average at 24.5 births per 1,000 women in the 15-19 age group.

4. Oklahoma

A birth rate of 24.1 births per 1,000 women in the 15-19 age group sees Oklahoma at fourth for the youngest new mothers on average. This value is 73.4% above the national average birth rate of 13.9 for women in the 15-19 age group.

5. Alabama

In fifth is Alabama, with a birth rate of 22.9 births per 1,000 women in the 15-19 age group, 64.7% more than the national average.

6. Kentucky

Kentucky has the sixth highest birth rate for women in the 15-19 age group. There are 22.3 births per 1,000 women in the 15-19 age group in the Bluegrass State, 60.4% above the national average.

7. Tennessee

Tennessee is seventh, with 21.5 births per 1,000 women in the 15-19 age group, 54.7% above the national average of 13.9 births per 1,000 women in the 15-19 age group.

8. West Virginia

In eighth is West Virginia. The Mountain State’s birth rate for women in the 15-19 age group is 50.4% above the national average at 20.9 births per 1,000.

9. Texas

With a birth rate of 20.3 births per 1,000 women in the 15-19 age group, Texas is ninth. The Lone Star state’s figure is 46% above the national average of 13.9 births per 1,000 women in the 15-19 age bracket.

10. New Mexico

Wrapping up the ten states with the youngest new mothers is New Mexico. There are 19 births per 1,000 women in the 15-19 age group in New Mexico, 36.7% above the national average.