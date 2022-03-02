FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In order to determine who pays the most relative to their state, the personal-finance website WalletHub recently released its 2022’s Property Taxes by State report.

Arkansas fared well in both real estate and vehicle property tax rankings.

The Natural State checked in with the 11th-lowest real estate property tax in the U.S., with an effective real estate tax rate of 0.62%. The report noted that annual taxes in Arkansas on a home priced at the median value in the state are $798. New Jersey had the highest rate, at 2.49%, with an annual average tax amount of over $8,000.

As for vehicle taxes, 24 states levy no taxes of that sort, but Arkansas had the sixth-lowest rate of those that do at 1.02%. Virginia had the highest vehicle tax rate, just over 4%, for an average cost of $1,023.

All of the data from the report is available here.