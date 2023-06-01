FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFT) — A new study by Forbes found Arkansas is the second most financially disciplined state in the country.

Forbes surveyed about 5,000 people nationwide on their personal financial situations. It found Arkansans and Coloradans are more likely to pay off their credit cards each month.

The study found that:

80% of residents say they have a budget that directs all of their spending

41% always save a portion of their monthly income

82% report paying their credit card balance in full each month

55% say they regularly contribute money in a retirement account

67% report usually achieving financial goals (i.e. paying off student loan debt)

The full report can be found here.