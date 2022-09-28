FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center is conducting a parking study of the Dickson Street area, determining where parking needs are and the best ways to add it.

If you’ve ever gone to the hill for a Razorback game or visited Dickson Street on a busy night, then you know the struggles of finding a place to park.

To get an idea of the area’s parking needs, the company conducting the study, Kimley Horn, is observing three fall weekends. The next two visits are when the Hogs play Alabama at Razorback Stadium and Oct. 7-8.

The study will also collect data from the City of Fayetteville, the University of Arkansas and other Dickson Street businesses and compare the current parking plan with cities of similar sizes.

The Public Works Director for the City of Fayetteville, Chris Brown, said the city doesn’t require new businesses to build new parking lots. So as more businesses come to Dickson Street, their customers may have to park further away.

“There’s no question that during events and busy weekend nights, the core of the entertainment district is functionally full. Most spaces are taken, but as you move toward the Downtown area, in some of these lots, there is usually space,” said Brown.

Brown said the study is necessary and hopes it’ll consider parking options in Downtown Fayetteville as well. He said most parking in the Downtown area is free and available in the evening hours, if you don’t mind walking a few blocks.

Brown said the city has been adding more sidewalks. lights and game day shuttles to connect Downtown parking to the Dickson Street area. He said the city is looking forward to seeing where it can make improvements based on the study results, but some things it’s already considering is to add valet options and more shuttles.

The assessment should be finished in three or four months. You can read more on the Walton Arts Center’s website here.