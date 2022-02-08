FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Climate change is expected to limit where the Winter Olympics can be held as winters warm across the Northern Hemisphere, according to a study by an international team of researchers, including some from the University of Arkansas.

The study found that if global emissions of greenhouse gases are not dramatically reduced, only one of the 21 cities that have previously hosted the Winter Olympics would be able to provide reliably fair and safe conditions for the snow sports program of the Olympic Games by the end of this century.

However, if the Paris Climate Agreement emission targets can be achieved, the number of climate-reliable host cities jumps to eight, with only six considered unreliable.

The International Olympic Committee will have increasingly difficult decisions about where to award the Games, but the world’s best athletes, who have dedicated their lives to sports, deserve to have the Olympics located in places that can reliably deliver safe and fair competitions. Sport can be an important agent for change for many people. Athletes want to be a bigger part of the solution. Siyao Ma, doctoral candidate in environmental dynamics, University of Arkansas

In conducting the study, the researchers reviewed historical climate data from the 1920s to the present day, and future climate change scenarios for the 2050s and 2080s. They also surveyed international athletes and coaches and found that 89 percent felt changing weather patterns are affecting competition conditions, and 94 percent felt climate change will impact the future development of their sport.

“We wanted to understand from the athlete’s perspective what climate and snow conditions made competition fair and safe, and then determine which Olympic hosts could provide those conditions in the future,” added Natalie Knowles, a former Canadian elite skier and doctoral student at the University of Waterloo who was involved in the study.

Weather risk management has grown more important as the average February daytime temperature of host cities has steadily increased from 0.4 degrees Celsius (32.7 degrees Fahrenheit) at the Games held from the 1920s to the 1950s, to 3.1 degrees Celsius (37.6 degrees Fahrenheit) at Games during the 1960s to 1990s, and 6.3 degrees Celsius (43.3 degrees Fahrenheit) in Games held in the 21st century, including the Beijing Games. Additional 21st-century warming of 2‑4.4 degrees Celsius (3.6-7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) is projected depending on emission pathways.

The International Olympic Committee has made climate change a priority as it is a founding organization of the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework.

The study, Climate change and the future of the Olympic Winter Games: athlete and coach perspectives, was recently published in the journal Current Issues in Tourism.