FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Summer is in full swing, but along with the heat comes the ultimate buzzkill to your backyard chill session—mosquitoes.

A study by the National Library of Medicine shows that drinking just 12 ounces of beer makes you a more likely target for mosquitoes. Coors Light is attempting to provide a solution with the Coors Light Thirst Trap, a mosquito trap designed specifically to fit over one of its cans of beer.

“Warm weather, outdoor activities, and laidback chilling are some of the reasons why summer is

undeniably the best season of the year. But with the good also comes the bad, and pesky

mosquitoes can be a buzzkill,” says Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors

Family of Brands. “The Coors Light Thirst Trap is an attachment designed to fit on a 12-ounce

can of Coors Light and will lure mosquitoes into the can with no way out.”

Coors Light suggests that “once you drink most of your beer, snap on your Coors Light Thirst Trap and only sacrifice a few sips of your delicious brew to the mosquitos.”

Starting on July 27, the Thirst Trap is available for purchase for $5. A limited number of them will be released each day at 10 a.m. from July 27-August 5, Monday-Friday only.