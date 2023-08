FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the new school year and tax-free weekend approaches, more than half of parents said they are “very concerned” about being able to afford supplies.

That’s according to a new study by Savings.com.

Parents expect to spend close to $600 on school supplies this year.

Nearly half of parents expect to spend more on school supplies in 2023 compared to 2022, and 43% will seek financial help for back-to-school shopping.