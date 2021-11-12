Study names Arkansas 48th happiest state in the country

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study seeking to find the happiest states in the US has ranked Arkansas 48th.

The report on nicerx.com published statistics for adults with serious mental illness, life expectancy, mean household income, homicides per 100,000 people, safety score, poverty rate and an overall happiness score.

The top three happiest states in their rankings are Hawaii, Connecticut and New Jersey. The two states behind Arkansas are Louisiana and Mississippi.

The report also covered the happiest countries in the world, using different methodology. Switzerland, Denmark and Finland were atop the rankings. The United States checked in at #16, just behind Canada.

The full ranking results can be found here.