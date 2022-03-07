FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study by ThirdPartyTrust found that nearly one-third of Americans (31%) have been hacked before.

The website surveyed over 1,000 people to better understand the practices and mindset behind password creation, storage, and sharing. The study reveals new insights about Americans’ password-protecting habits, fears, and tendencies to share (or over-share) certain login information with friends and loved ones.

While more than one-third of people admit to sharing streaming passwords with loved ones, 63% say they’re more comfortable being physically intimate with someone than sharing their passwords early on in a relationship.

Respondents stated that the platforms or sites that they most fear being hacked on are financial institutions (86%), Social Media (41%) Google (32%) and Amazon (31%).

Only 24% regularly change their passwords, and 63% admit to doing the “bare minimum” for password requirements when making a new account. The survey results are available here.