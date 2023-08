FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The flight of people moving from bigger cities to smaller areas like Northwest Arkansas has led to an increase in taxable income in the area.

According to a study by the Economic Innovation Group, Benton and Washington counties saw a gross income growth of nearly $250 million.

Researchers say from 2020-21, there are a number of factors at play behind the spike. One big reason is more people work remotely.

More information on the study can be found here.