LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new study has ranked Arkansas among the top 10 states that are home to some of the country’s wealthiest people.

The research conducted by The Digital Project Manager analyzed data on the top 100 wealthiest people from the U.S., what states they are from and the population of each state to determine which states are home to the most billionaires.

According to the study, Arkansas ranked at number seven with 0.65 billionaires per million people. The Natural State is home to billionaires Rob and Jim Walton, sons of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

The Walton brothers were also listed on The Forbes 400 along with their sister, Alice Walton, who currently lives in Texas. Several other family members of the Walton family were also named on the list.

The study ranked New York at number six, New Hampshire at number five, Oklahoma at number four, Nevada at number three, Hawaii at number two and Wyoming at the number one spot. Wyoming is home to Christy Walton, who married into the Walton family.

Connecticut, California and Washington ranked below Arkansas, respectively.

Digital Project Manager editor Nuala Turner commented on the findings, saying that it is interesting to see which states come out on top of being the home of some of the world’s wealthiest people.

“The US is home to some of the world’s wealthiest and most successful people, so it’s fascinating to see which states billionaires are making residence in,” Turner said. “It’s interesting to note despite Wyoming having the lowest population out of all the states; it comes out on top for homing some of the most successful people in the US.”

The study also included states that are home to the least billionaires, with Michigan, New Jersey and Tennessee taking the top three spots.