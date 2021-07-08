Study ranks Arkansas as 2nd least safe state during COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study by WalletHub ranks Arkansas as the 2nd least safe state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The personal finance website compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics, including vaccination rates, hospitalizations and deaths, positive testing, and rates of COVID-19 transmission.

Arkansas ranked second to last at 50th overall, behind only Missouri.

The Natural State ranked near the bottom of nearly every category.

  • 45th – Vaccination Rate
  • 48th – Positive Testing Rate
  • 50th – Hospitalization Rate
  • 46th – Death Rate
  • 50th – Transmission Rate

Arkansas reported its highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in months on Wednesday, with over 1,000 new infections documented in one day.

WalletHub’s study ranked Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Hawaii, and New Mexico as the safest states during COVID-19, respectively.

To view the full rankings and learn more about the company’s methodology, click here.

