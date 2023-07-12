LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas ranked near the top of a recent study among states with the most at-risk youth.

The study by WalletHub placed Arkansas as seventh among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in its ranking. Those most at risk were classified as being 18 to 24 years old and neither working nor attending school or having health conditions that hinder their social or physical development.

Nationally, 16% of that age range fall into the at-risk group, the study authors stated, pointing out that 77% of today’s youth are ineligible for military service due to academic, moral or health reasons.

The seventh-place ranking for Arkansas put it between eighth-ranked Oregon and sixth-ranked Alabama.

The study used 15 key indicators of youth risk to develop scores for youth education and employment, then health. Arkansas scored poorly for education and employment at six out of 51, but its comparatively good score in health at 16 kept it from a poorer overall ranking.

The study ranked Louisiana as the lowest overall, followed closely by Mississippi. Massachusetts was the 51st in the rankings, followed by New Hampshire.