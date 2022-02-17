FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The rise in remote work fueled by the pandemic has given Americans a lot more flexibility, but a new study shows that it also means ditching some personal hygiene habits.

Craftjack.com surveyed 1,255 Americans who transitioned from being office workers to remote workers over the past 24 months. They explained that their anonymity would be protected, then asked about “their nastiest work-from-home habits.”

60% admit to working from the toilet at least once a week

2 in 3 have attended virtual meeting without brushing teeth

88% are working in their pajamas, 84% work barefoot and 16% have worked naked

The full report includes additional data on hygiene habits and how often people are cleaning (or neglecting to clean) their workspaces.