Study says Arkansas unemployment claims among fastest recovering from pandemic in the US

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is seeing some success in recovery from new unemployment claims, with last week’s claims ranking lower than the same week of 2019.

According to new data from WalletHub, the Natural State ranks amongst those that are recovering the quickest in unemployment claims.

WalletHub says the most recent data shows last week’s claims decreased by 40.25 percent compared to two years ago, which is the biggest decrease in the U.S.

Compared to the start of 2020 last week’s rankings decreased by 50.78 percent, which is the 17th biggest decrease in the country.

Those weekly claims compared to the same week of 2020 decreased by 77.45 percent, ranking as the 9th largest decrease in the U.S.

To view the complete report and other state’s rankings you can visit WalletHub.com.

