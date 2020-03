FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” Stumpy has been prepped for the coronavirus.

People put a surgical mask on him to keep him safe from COVID-19.

Stumpy is located on Mission Boulevard near Root Elementary School in Fayetteville.

Stumpy has been dressed up for holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

If you’re looking to keep up with Stumpy’s adventures, you can follow him on Instagram @StumpyofNWA.