Styrofoam banned in Fayetteville

You won’t see Styrofoam on Fayetteville city property anymore.

The Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a ban of polystyrene foam for environmental purposes.

The city will no longer use tax payer money to buy the product, and vendors on city property will be banned from using it.

Councilwoman Teresa Turk said it’s a first step in creating a more environmentally friendly culture.

She says Styrofoam takes up 25 to 35 percent of the city’s landfill by volume.

“The city will be looking at different suppliers, different distributors and provide as much information to small businesses,” Turk said.

When the ban was first proposed, we spoke to one food truck vendor who said he might have to close his business because non-Styrofoam products are more expensive.

