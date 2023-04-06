Subject wanted for questioning regarding vehicle theft and theft of properties at White Hawk gas station in Rogers.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a subject related to incidents that happened at White Hawk gas station on Hudson and Dixieland in Rogers.

Shannon Jenkins, the Public Information Officer at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, said the subject is wanted for questioning in relation to vehicle theft and theft of properties.

The incidents are being investigated by Deputy Zachery Martin.

The Sheriff’s Office says that any help that can be provided as far as identifying the subject would be beneficial.

If you recognize the subject the Benton County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call Deputy Martin at (479) 273-5532.