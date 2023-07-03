FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center is now accepting submissions for its “Our Art, Our Region, Our Time” art exhibit.

The exhibit features works from various Northwest Arkansas artists and is curated by local artist Kathy Thompson.

“Artists 18 and older from Northwest Arkansas are invited to apply with works completed after January 1, 2022, in the following media: painting, sculpture, digital, printmaking, fiber, photography, mixed media, crafts, fashion and illustration,” a release from the arts center said.

The exhibition does not have a theme and simply seeks to be a celebration of artists in the area.

Selections for the exhibit will be announced Aug. 14. The exhibition will take place in the Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery from Sept. 1 to Oct. 29.

For questions related to submission, email visualarts@waltonartscenter.org.