BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A substitute teacher was removed from a middle school in Bentonville after a report of inappropriate touching.
The incident happened at Creekside Middle School. A student reported that the teacher had touched the child’s knee in an inappropriate manner.
Bentonville Schools sent a statement in response to the incident:
We were made aware of a situation earlier today and are fully cooperating with authorities. We have also informed this individual’s employer of these reports.Bentonville Schools