Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic, 1st named storm of season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ten days before the start of hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda, becoming the first named storm of the year.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Ana was about 175 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It’s moving west at 3 mph, according to the NHC’s last advisory.

“The storm is moving toward the west near 3 mph. A turn toward the north at a slow forward speed is expected later today, followed by a faster motion toward the northeast Sunday and Monday,” the advisory said.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers