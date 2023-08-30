KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A fast-food experience probably unlike any other you’ve seen or experienced is coming to Missouri next month.

Subway announced its new “Subway In The Sky” campaign on Tuesday. A large Subway-themed blimp will take flight in September.

The blimp includes a gondola that’s assembled like a makeshift Subway location. It’s crafted in a fashion that will allow six lucky guests on board during flights. Guests will have a chance to enjoy unique views from the blimp and sample sandwiches from Subway’s Deli Heroes menu at the same time.

“Subway In The Sky” is only coming to a small handful of cities. Its first stop: Kansas City, Missouri. There will also be stops in two Florida cities (Orlando and Miami) later this month.

If you’re interested in the ultimate Subway experience and at least 18 years old, you can enter for a chance to win soon. No purchases will be required to ride, but fans will need to register for a chance at the blimp rides.

Registration for the Kansas City rides will begin on Sept. 2 at 8 a.m. Click here for more information on the rides and registration process.

Kansas City’s rides are planned for Sept. 5-7. Subway says it could fly up to 40 guests per day on the blimp, depending on demand and weather.