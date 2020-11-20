Sugar Creek Elementary students get biking lessons

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is known as a biking destination and some local organizations are making sure young kids are able to take advantage of it.

The Strider Education Foundation formed All Kids Bike which is a program working to make sure kindergartners across the country know how to ride a bike.

Students at Sugar Creek Elementary were able to take part in the program.

The program includes lessons for students and teachers, 22 bikes, helmets, and other equipment.

Volunteers with the program are excited to see biking be implemented in schools.

“It’s great to see all sorts of athletes come together to support something that’s really important,” said Kialani Hines, Professional Mountain Bike Racer.

Today’s event was a part of All-Star Week, a yearly event organized by Bike Bentonville which brings professional bike riders into the Bentonville community.