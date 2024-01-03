TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An air quality test by the 61st Civil Support Team with the Arkansas National Guard found toxic gases in the air near the Waste Management Eco-Vista Landfill in Tontitown.

The Arkansas National Guard tested four locations: the intersection of Arbor Acres Avenue and South Pianalto Road, 1497 Arbor Acres Avenue, 18702 Clear Water Road and 1969 Dowel Street.

After collecting samples from 2 p.m. on Dec. 21 to 8 a.m. on Dec. 22, there was 0.1 parts per million of sulfur dioxide found at the intersection of Arbor Acres Avenue and South Pianalto Road and 0.2 ppm at Arbor Acres Avenue.

“I am thankful the State is testing the air in Tontitown,” Mayor Angela Russell of Tontitown said in a statement. “I understand there were high levels of sulfur dioxide discovered. The City is anticipating more information pending further results. We will seek guidance from State officials that have knowledge on this matter to proceed with the next step regarding the landfill.”

The readings from the Arkansas National Guard are higher than the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommendations that were established in 2010. It states that the existing standard “is 75 parts per billion based on the 3-year average of the 99th percentile of the yearly distribution of 1-hour daily maximum concentrations.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say exposure to less than 1 ppm of sulfur dioxide can lead to difficulty breathing as evidenced by a study on guinea pigs. The CDC’s studies on other animals found that more severe health effects include “decreased respiration, inflammation or infection of the airways, and destruction of areas of the lung.”

Exposure to sulfur dioxide can have short-term and chronic health consequences, the CDC says.

Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Hospital says in this type of environmental exposure residents can expect to deal with nasal and lung irritation.

McKinney says it’s not an uncommon pollutant but it will primarily impact people with asthma and other lung diseases.

“In this type of exposure as long as that exposure is there, if it’s determined to be high enough that they may have just an ongoing problem of nonstop asthma-type symptoms,” Dr. McKinney said.

These findings have nearby residents concerned.

“It’s pretty scary that the National Guard, when they tested the air, that they did find sulfur dioxide,” Mark Calcagni said.

Calcagni has lived near the Waste Management Eco-Vista Landfill in Tontitown for more than 30 years. He said the odor and gases have worsened at the landfill within “the last three or four years.”

“It’s been an issue with the trash along the roads and the debris on the road,” Calcagni said. “But here lately, it’s gotten worse with the odors and the smell of gases.”

David Tyler also lives near the landfill. He said due to the distance of his house to Eco-Vista, he isn’t as affected by the smell as other neighbors — but he has sympathy for those who live closer.

“I love it out here,” Tyler said. “Tontitown’s a good area. [The landfill’s] our biggest drawback right there.”

Waste Management released a statement in response to the National Guard’s findings.

“WM has preliminarily reviewed the Arkansas Air National Guard’s initial data from its overnight sampling even that concluded on the morning of December 22, 2023,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “The data shows the Guard tested for hydrogen sulfide, volatile organic compounds, methane, and carbon monoxide, which are commonly found in landfill gas, but none of these compounds were detected outside of normal atmospheric conditions during the testing period.

“While some data from the Guard’s sampling indicated the presence of sulfur dioxide, according to the EPA, the largest source of sulfur dioxide is the burning of fossil fuels by power plants and other facilities. During the Guard’s recent sampling event, the Eco-Vista site was not combusting any landfill gas for electricity.

“WM’s Eco-Vista facility will continue to work with the Air National Guard and ADEE to conduct sampling those agencies deem necessary. The Eco-Vista facility continues to be operated in a manner that is protective of the health and safety of our employees, customers and community.”

The landfill was approved for expansion by the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission, which Mayor Russell has appealed.

But Calcagni has a question for those wanting to expand it.

“Is health and safety less important than revenue that a big business like this contributes to the state?” Calcagni said.