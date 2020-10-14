Sulphur Springs community donates money to local police department

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas Police department will get new equipment thanks to a donation from the community.

Sulphur Springs Mayor Shane Weber said the police department recieved two checks that total more than $6,400.

Weber said half of the money will go towards purchasing body cams for police officers.

He said they’re planning on possibly donating the other half to another police department that may also be in need of equipment.

“With a small city like this we don’t have a huge tax base, we do have a dollar general coming in here first of next year but even with that it’s still they run off a very small budget so anytime we can get help like this it means a world of difference,” Weber said.

He said a new police station is also in the works, and the majority of the labor and materials were donated.