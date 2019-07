SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Sulphur Springs issues a boil order after lightning struck a well over the weekend.

The strike overloaded the motor and caused a pump to stop water from going into the city’s water holding tanks.

Crews have fixed the problem but urge anyone using city water to boil it before using or consuming it.

The boil order is in effect until further notice.

Until then, random water tests will be conducted to check its quality.