Sulphur Springs man sentenced to 10 years for keeping children malnourished

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man from Sulphur Springs has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after keeping children malnourished and living in a roach invested home.

John Atwood, 31, pleaded guilty in a Benton County Court on June 20.

Two kids were seen running down the road in Sulphur Springs on Tuesday, March 12. When police arrived at the caller’s apartment, they said the kids were covered in dirt with abrasions on their bodies.

An officer recognized the children from serving a warrant service the week prior and went to the house where the children lived.

According to a probable cause statement, the kitchen had roaches crawling everywhere and a pile of trash with rotten food and old diapers next to the cabinets overflowing on the floor.

Cockroaches were crawling on the food and the kitchen had bugs everywhere, according to the report. Two children were asleep on a mattress in the floor of the living room and one child was asleep in Atwood’s bed.

The youngest and oldest child was observed to have burn wounds. The youngest also had bruises on the left side of their face.