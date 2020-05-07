Sulphur Springs man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for drug trafficking

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Sulphur Springs was sentenced in court today for drug trafficking.

Donald Whitaker, 35, was sentenced today to 150 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release on one count of distribution of more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.

According to court records in June of 2019, the Drug Enforcement Administration initiated an investigation into Whitaker for drug trafficking offenses in the Western District of Arkansas.

On August 13, 2019, investigators conducted a controlled purchase of approximately three ounces of methamphetamine from Whitaker.

The substance purchased from Whitaker was submitted to the DEA laboratory and tested positive for 92.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Whitaker was indicted by a federal grand jury in November of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in February of 2020.