Sulphur Springs woman dies in rollover crash, man injured

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Sulphur Springs woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday, May 8.

According to a fatal accident summary from Arkansas State Police, Cathy M. Smith, 43, was killed in a wreck at 22249 Sibley Road at 5:24 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the report, Smith was a passenger in a 2019 Polaris Ranger that was traveling east at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a left-hand turn. The vehicle went up on an embankment and rolled over, coming to rest on its right side.

The driver, Ray L. Smith, 45, of Sulphur Springs, was injured and transported to Ozarks Community Hospital in Gravette.

At the time of the accident, the weather condition was clear and the road condition dry.