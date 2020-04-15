Summer camps expected to not open, Secretary of Health says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids and parents, it’s looking like camps will not be open this summer.

That is based on current coronavirus numbers, according to State Doctor Nate Smith.

He said it is a tough decision to make given the fluidity of the situation, but that’s it’s like that summer camps will not be open.

“Campers coming in from a lot of different areas and then going back after a week it would be an ideal setting for COVID-19 to spread and disseminate,” Dr. Nate Smith said.

Dr. Smith said he is still not ruling out opening summer camps depending on the future situation but right now it doesn’t look to be a wise or safe choice.