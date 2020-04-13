Summer camps might be shut down this summer, Secretary of Health says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Summer camps might be a thing of the past for the natural state, at least for this year.

Arkansas’ top doctor compared a COVID-19 outbreak at a summer camp to outbreaks we’re already seeing in prisons in the state.

Nate Smith, Arkansas Secretary of Health, said you are taking people from different parts of the country and putting them in a close, centralized location for days at a time before they head back home.

“Even if we’re on the downside of cases at that point, that’s a high-risk setting for a resurgence,” Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Smith said his office will be sending out guidance on summer camps to help them plan and prepare.