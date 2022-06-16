SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Summer camps are a great way to get the kids out of the house, but many camps across the country are having trouble hiring this summer.

For its 99th year, Camp Siloam is back to a somewhat “normal” summer after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. What’s not normal though, is their largest amount of kids yet, but the least amount of staff.

The staff shortage is leaving staff members like Savannah Pierce and Annabelle Reece exhausted.

“The shortage of staffers is really affecting us because not only are we feeding hundreds and hundreds of kids, but we’re also having to take care of those dishes, clean up afterwards, and kids are messy,” said Reece.

Jason Wilkie, the executive director, said the summer camp industry as a whole is suffering from the nation’s worker shortage. Wilkie has a few ideas centered around the pandemic as to why hiring college students has been difficult this year.

“Some of it may be internships. There’s a kind of a backlog on internships for college students,” said Wilkie.

Pierce said it’s been hard for people her age to get back to in-person activities and work, but those who work at a camp this summer have had to work double duty to keep the camper experience the same.

“Our worship team that leads the songs and worship, they’re serving in the food line on different shifts,” said Wilkie.

Wilkie said the smaller number of staff hasn’t compromised the camp’s safety. Each staff member takes in-person and online abuse trainings and an active shooter training with the Siloam Springs police.

Wilkie said summer camps are more important now than ever with 30 percent of their teenage campers struggling with COVID-indused anxiety and depression.

“It’s so important for kids to get to get out, and particularly back to nature,” said Wilkie.

Pierce said even when they’re tired, helping kids all summer is worth it.

Wilkie said they’re changing their recruiting efforts for future summers in order to attract more college students as staff members. They’re taking an approach that’ll focus on the leadership opportunities becoming a camp counselor will bring.