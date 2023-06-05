ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Summer meal programs are now open for kids in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

In Rogers, the district will provide hot meals to any child under 18 years old Monday-Friday, but the children have to be present at the sites in order to get the food.

In Rogers, children can get food from Westside Elementary, Jones Elementary, and Old Wire Elementary. They can also get meals from DoubleTree Apartments, Westbrook Apartments, Meadow Park Apartments and the Rogers Aquatic Center. You can see the times lunch and breakfast are available here.

Fayetteville Public Schools’ meal program offers food at Owl Creek School from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Springdale Schools will offer lunch at Parson Hills Elementary starting Monday and Walker Elementary starting June 19 from 11 a.m. to noon.

In the River Valley, Fort Smith will offer meals for breakfast and lunch at multiple schools. Breakfast is served 7:45-9 a.m. Lunch is served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meals will be served at the following locations: