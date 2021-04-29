Summer Meals Program returns at Fort Smith schools

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools’ 2021 Summer Meals Program will begin Tuesday, June 1 and last through Friday, July 30 at 12 elementary schools on weekdays, according to a press release sent out by the schools.

No Meals will be served Monday, July 5.

Locations for the Summer Meals Program are:

Ballman Elementary: 2601 South Q Street

Barling Elementary: 1400 D Street in Barling

Beard Elementary: 1600 Cavanaugh Road

Fairview Elementary: 2400 South Dallas Street

Howard Elementary: 1301 North 8th Street

Morrison Elementary: 3415 Newlon Road

Orr Elementary: 3609 Phoenix Avenue

Pike Elementary: 4111 Park Avenue

Spradling Elementary: 4949 Spradling Avenue

Sunnymede Elementary: 4201 North O Street

Sutton Elementary School: 5001 Kelley Highway

Tilles Elementary: 815 North 16th Street

Orr Elementary School replaces Carnall Elementary School as a Summer Meals location.

Dine-in and Grab-and-go options are available. Breakfast will be served for dine-in from 7:45-9:00 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Grab-and-go options will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will include breakfast with lunch.

Meals are free to all children up to 18 years old. Children or parents may pick up grab-and-go meals. Children may go to any location to receive meals.

Adults can purchase meals for $2.50 for breakfast and $4.00 for lunch.

Summer meal menus will be available on the Child Nutrition page on the Fort Smith Public Schools website.

Students will not be able to access lockers, classrooms or other areas of the school.

Social distancing is encouraged inside the cafeteria and when picking up grab-and go meals. Masks should be worn inside the cafeteria.

The USDA-funded Summer Meals Program provides area children with an opportunity for regular healthy meals during summer months. For questions, call Program Director Leigh Christian at 479-785-2501 ext. 95040.