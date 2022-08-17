FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Summer Moon Coffee announced that it is hosting a Grand Opening Event on Saturday, September 3, at its newest coffee shop location in the Evelyn Hills shopping mall, near the Shops at BrickCity.

According to a press release, the event begins at 7:00 a.m. and winds down at noon. The first 50 guests can expect an exclusive Summer Moon swag bag, while all guests will be treated to free oak roasted coffee and Moon Milk samples, while supplies last.

The new shop will also be offering a chance to win a year’s supply of coffee, along with exclusive discounts for all. This will be the first Arkansas location for the family of coffee shops, reaching 41 locations in total.

The new location features online order ahead (search for “Summer Moon” in the app store or visit

Order.SummerMoon.com), free wifi, and outdoor seating. The Schemel family are the owners of the new store, which is located at 1320 N. College Ave, Suite 1422, in Fayetteville.

When asked why she selected Evelyn Hills, Kaitlyn Skinner, née Schemel, noted its placement in the heart of Fayetteville and proximity to wonderful local businesses.

“We are bringing Summer Moon here because there’s no coffee like this and we want to share it with our community,” Kaitlyn said. “Opening a Summer Moon gives us the opportunity to serve the community that we have grown up with and love.”

The Schemel family is working closely with the brand’s founders to ensure Summer Moon’s “longstanding commitment to quality and craft” emanates from their Fayetteville shop. Summer Moon Fayetteville will officially open on Saturday, September 3, with weekend hours of 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and weekday hours of 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.