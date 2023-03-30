WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The State of Arkansas has filed a summons against a Northwest Arkansas doctor named as a defendant in multiple lawsuits.

The Washington County circuit clerk submitted a summons on March 30, notifying Rogers psychiatrist Dr. Brian T. Hyatt that a lawsuit has been filed against him. Identical notices were provided to other defendants in that suit: Hyatt’s practice, Community Health Systems and Northwest Arkansas hospitals.

Claire Capehart filed suit on February 17 over her experience with the defendants in March, 2022. Her complaint accused the defendants of false imprisonment, battery, outrage, assault and conspiracy after she initially sought treatment for chest pains and was then held in the facility against her will.

The summons notice informed the defendants that they have 30 days after service to file a written answer to the complaint with the court clerk under Rule 12 of the Arkansas Rules of Civil Procedure. The notice added that failure to respond by the deadline could result in a default judgment for the plaintiff.

Hyatt has been named in multiple other lawsuits, including at least two alleging similar mistreatment by former patients. He is also under investigation for fraud and had his Medicaid billing privileges suspended.

Two of his former employees were arraigned on criminal charges earlier this month for abuse of patients. Hyatt has not responded to any of the lawsuits and no attorney has filed a notice of entry on his behalf in those cases.

Update: An identical summons was filed on March 30 against Hyatt and the other defendants by another plaintiff, William Vanwhy, who filed suit on March 24.