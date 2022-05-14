BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “SunnyDays” is a series of events focused on physical, mental and spiritual experiences, according to the news release. It is led by world-renowned practitioners and wellness leaders from New York City and Los Angeles-based studio, “The Class.”

SunnyDays supports residents of northwest Arkansas to participate in the unique experiences. There are many ways for people to get out “stuck energy” according to the Wellness Director of SunnyDays, Tara Loop.

“There’s different ways to do that. It could be through yoga or biking, or it could be through a cathartic movement through the class,” Loop said. “There’s not a one size fits all for everyone, so we want to give people the option of finding what works best for them.”

Future events for SunnyDays can be found here.