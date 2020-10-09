FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—The City of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce the addition of a new program: Outdoor Fayetteville! Northwest Arkansas is blessed with an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities that Outdoor Fayetteville will utilize to provide residents with training and education.

This family-focused program will provide an outlet for individuals and families to foster stronger relationships and connect with the outdoors while also building new skills under the guidance of experienced professionals.

Program offerings will include paddling, biking, hiking, backpacking and camping, as well as skills clinics on bike maintenance, back-country cooking and wilderness travel. Participants will be taught the importance of planning as well as safety procedures through relevant lessons in such things as wilderness medicine or swift-water rescue.

Equipment will be provided by the Parks and Recreation Department.

The programs are designed to allow for social distancing and small groups. Covid-19 safety protocols and directives from the Arkansas Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control will be implemented to ensure user and staff safety.

Outdoor Fayetteville will launch with Sunset Paddling on Lake Fayetteville on October 14 and 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The fee will be $5 per person and includes kayaks/canoes, paddles, personal floatation devices and instruction. To register or find more information please visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/recreation