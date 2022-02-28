BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville announced a Super Spring Break camp among other upcoming events.

The “Academy of Superheroes and Villains” Spring Break camp takes place from March 21-25. Campers can decide what side they’re on by learning to use science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) to save the day or get their way. Camp is for those ages 6-11 and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is now open and the price is reduced for Amazeum members.

Homeschool students can explore the science and technology of illumination by tinkering with prisms, circuits and LEDs in a Homeschool Adventure series event on March 2. This program is included in general admission, and the first 50 families to attend will receive a free book: The Art of Tinkering!

A press release from the Amazeum notes that Homeschool Days are a great in-person program where your student can meet and learn along with other homeschoolers. Pre-registration is not required. For Virtual options, check out the Homeschool Programs on the Amazeum website.

The Amazeum has also partnered with the University of Arkansas to give students the opportunity to not only work on their STEAM skills but their imagination as well. For these seniors’ capstone project, they are crafting up an interactive activity.

They have the chance to work in the fabrication shop to both utilize the creative space to work through their trials and also to receive helpful advice from the fabrication team.

More information about the Amazeum and all events is available here.