FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meet our Super Weather Kid, Emily Proctor!

Emily is 11 years old from Clarksville. She is in the 5th grade at Clarksville Elementary.

Emily became interested in weather after watching forecasts every day with her dad, and it has always been something they enjoy doing together.

She’s very interested in what causes weather changes and being on television.

