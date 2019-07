Meet the Energizer Super Weather Kid of the week, Gillian Machacek!

Gillian, 8, of Hindsville is going into third-grade at Elkins Elementary School.

She said she loves weather, especially when it rains, and is a huge fan of water parks.

Gillian is the first kid to give the weather forecast in the new KNWA/FOX24 studio.

Watch Gillian give the weekly weather forecast in the below video: